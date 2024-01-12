Key Takeaways Microsoft won't make the Copilot key mandatory for Windows 11 laptops, giving manufacturers the flexibility to include it or not.

Laptop makers can choose where to place the Copilot key on the keyboard, providing different options for its location.

The success of Copilot in terms of adoption and usage remains to be seen, especially compared to its competitor, ChatGPT.

Microsoft's plan for Windows in 2024 goes beyond incorporating AI into every part of the OS and including it in physical keyboards, as Microsoft announced Windows 11 laptops that will come this year would offer a Copilot key on the keyboard. However, in a relief to those who've been accusing Microsoft of shoving AI down users' throats, Microsoft won't reportedly make it mandatory for the Windows 11 laptop manufacturers.

In a statement to Dr. Windows, Microsoft confirmed that it won't force manufacturers to add the Copilot key on their laptops. Also, laptop makers will have the choice to place the Copilot key anywhere on the keyboard. The official statement reads as follows:

The placement of the Copilot button varies depending on the manufacturer, but it is generally located on the right side of the space bar opposite the WIN key. In some cases, the key replaces the right CTRL key, on some larger keyboards there is room for both the right CTRL key and the Copilot key, and in other cases, the Copilot key is combined with the "Menu" key (the menu key is called secondarily with the Fn + Copilot key).

Long story short, the Copilot key won't be a requirement for the Windows hardware certification process and, therefore, doesn't appear to be a "core part of the PC keyboard", as Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi previously described.

Copilot is currently available on both Windows 11 and 10, but it's available via the taskbar. A dedicated key can grab people's eyeballs more quickly than simply being present as an icon in the taskbar. But now that the company has made it amply clear that makers can release Windows laptops without a Copilot key, it'd be interesting to see how many companies dedicate a place for Microsoft's AI chatbot on the keyboard.

Maybe laptop brands will be more open to the idea if Copilot gets equal attention, if not more, to ChatGPT. It's currently not happening, as according to an App Store intelligence provider Appfigures, Copilot hasn't managed to beat the ChatGPT installs on Android and iOS despite its free offering of GPT-4 and DALL-E 3. Nevertheless, only time will decide whether the chatbot sees as much success as ChatGPT did.