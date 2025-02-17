Summary Windows 11 Insider builds reveal Microsoft's work on a migration app.

The new Microsoft app will ease data transfer to a new PC.

Details on the app's design and functionality are yet to be finalized.

Microsoft's Windows 11 Insider builds don't always offer new features, just like the recently announced Beta Channel build 22635.4945. However, that doesn't mean they aren't worth your attention, because oftentimes, Windows tinkerers dig deep into those builds to find references to features Microsoft is working on. Although Windows 11 Beta build 22635.4945 doesn't offer any noteworthy new features to the users, it gives us enough clues to believe that Microsoft is working on a new app to help you migrate from your old PC to a new one.

Microsoft is working on a new migration app to move data to your new PC

There are some great free tools to help you migrate all your files to your new PC, but those come from third-party players. Now, Microsoft also wants to enter this space with its own solution. That's what famed Windows tinkerer @phantomofearth recently discovered in the latest Windows Insider Beta update. However, the app is in a very early stage of development because the leaker managed to spot only some fragments of the UI elements of the app. In other words, this isn't a hidden feature in the latest Beta Channel build that you can enable using the ViveTool.

However, thanks to @a_donglee, who has created mockups based on those UI elements, we get some clarity about what the Migration app will look like and how it will work. As detailed in the mockups, the Migration app will help Windows 11 users with both backing up their existing PCs and transferring files to a new one. For a seamless migration, both PCs need to be in close proximity and on the same WiFi, suggesting that it'll utilize Windows 11's Nearby Sharing feature. The next step will be pairing, which will require typing an OTP on your other PC. Before the process starts, the app will ask you to confirm if this is the PC you want to transfer all your files to.

When is the app coming?

The screenshots posted by @a_donglee are mockups, which means whatever you just saw is merely a rough concept visualization and doesn't represent the final design and functionalities of the app. This indicates that Microsoft will likely spend significant time finalizing the design and features before releasing it. Unfortunately, there is no information about when it'll see the light of day. Rest assured, it'll be available to Windows Insiders first before rolling out to the general public.