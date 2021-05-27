Microsoft will tease you with new Xbox and Bethesda games on 13 June

Microsoft will kick off this year’s E3 event with a showcase of Xbox and Bethesda games. Making the announcement in a blog post, Aaron Greenberg, General Manager, Xbox Games Marketing, has confirmed that the event will stream on June 13 at 10:00 a.m. PT and will focus on games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other game developers.

Bethesda Softworks has been the name behind several popular game franchises, including Doom, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Fallout, and many more. The acquisition of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of game publisher Bethesda, by Microsoft was finalized earlier this year in March at a value of $7.5 billion. Soon after the takeover, Microsoft had announced that a variety of award-winning games from Bethesda would make their way to the Xbox Game Pass. While Bethesda is not making exclusive game titles for Xbox, Microsoft’s Phil Spencer had mentioned that certain new titles would be coming exclusively to Xbox and the company’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

We’re thrilled to announce the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be Sunday, June 13. Tune-in details here: https://t.co/DIsA6QQZzP #XboxBethesda — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) May 26, 2021

Expect new titles to be a part of the upcoming showcase in June. Bethesda has been working on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, while we could also hear some news around the new Indiana Jones game. We are also expecting a showcase of upcoming Xbox titles like Halo Infinite, Everwild, Avowed, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, and more. The showcase event will also tease some of the upcoming releases for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The event is a 90-minute show, and Microsoft will be hosting it on Xbox’s Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. Xbox has also announced that it is hosting a digital Xbox FanFest this year instead of in-person due to the pandemic restrictions.

Are you looking forward to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!