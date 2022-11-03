Although the Steam Deck was meant to run games from the Steam platform, it has been pretty versatile so far, thanks to the community's efforts. Despite this, there are some situations where it can only go so far, and that was the case with Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Now, it looks like the experience has been updated and improved, thanks to the team at Microsoft.

Jordan Cohen, who is the Principal Product Manager Lead for xCloud Services, chimed in on Reddit to share that the team at Microsoft had brought performance improvements to Xbox Cloud Gaming for those that are playing on Linux through a browser or on ChromeOS devices. Cohen stated that the changes would bring higher resolutions and a smoother streaming experience. Furthermore, it looks like Microsoft has updated its browser-based gaming experience by moving to a new streaming technology that should make things even better.

Cohen did not expand on what kind of technology was being used but stated that the improvements would be available for Steam Deck. For the most part, this looks like a win for any users of Xbox Cloud Gaming that were accessing the service through a browser. For the most part, things were pretty good, but now, it should get even better. As a side note, Cohen did field some questions throughout the Reddit thread and did point out that nothing would change for Android users, and things would remain as is, with streaming capped at 720p and 60 frames per second.

Valve has done a great job with Steam Deck, getting it into as many hands as possible over the past year. Just recently, it became possible to purchase one without pre-ordering, meaning you could have it as soon as two weeks after placing an order. In addition to expedited sales, hardware support has been strengthened, with the company opening up a number of service centers to handle repairs. If interested, you can purchase one from Valve directly, with the handheld console starting at $399.

Source: Reddit

Via: GamingOnLinux