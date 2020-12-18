Xbox owners can now get a refund for Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft has announced that it’s expanding its refund policy for Xbox players unhappy with their digital purchase of Cyberpunk 2077. You can request a refund by visiting Microsoft’s support page.

“To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” Microsoft said on Twitter.

Microsoft added, “While we know the developers at CD PROJEKT RED have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles.”

Microsoft said it has so far granted refunds to the “vast majority” of customers who have requested one.

Unlike Sony, which has also guaranteed refunds for players who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store, Microsoft isn’t removing the game from its platform. Those who want to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox can still do so; the game is no longer available on the PlayStation Store.

It’s another twist in the tale of Cyberpunk 2077’s difficult launch. Soon after the game became available, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners complained the title was not up to expectations, marred by poor graphics and frustrating bugs. The game’s developer has since admitted the game wasn’t ready for those platforms and has promised to release updates that will provide gamers with an improved experience, although it could be months before that happens.

To be fair, the game appears to run well on next-generation hardware and on PC; it also runs surprisingly well on Stadia. But it’s a different story on PS4 and Xbox One, prompting Sony and Microsoft to offer full refunds for digital purchases. Considering everything that’s gone on in the last week, something tells me this isn’t the end of Cyberpunk 2077’s troublesome launch.