Microsoft’s more affordable Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is now on sale

At the top of the month, Microsoft announced the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. If you’ve been itching to get your hands on the new unit, today is your day, as the firm is making it available for sale, priced at $129.99.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is built using high-grade components and offers a wealth of features and customization options to give gamers a competitive edge. It offers a rubberized grip, adjustable tension thumb sticks, and shorter hair trigger locks. Furthermore, the controller has custom button mapping options and can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. So why is this model cheaper than the existing Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controller? In order to get the price down on the new model, Microsoft removed some of the accessories that are packaged with the original one. That means, you won’t get the additional paddles, thumb sticks, D-pad, carrying case or the charging dock, but, you’ll save around $50.

In an interesting twist, if at some point in the future you want the controller accessories, you will be able to purchase them as a bundle. Microsoft will make the accessories available through its Complete Component Pack that will cost $59.99. Best of all, the parts found in the Complete Component Pack will also be compatible with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controller. So, if you’ve lost or broken anything in the past, now you can actually purchase replacement parts.

In addition to the new controller and accessory pack, Microsoft is announcing a new color customization option for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers. Those that want to add a little flair to their controller will now be able to change the color of the Xbox button using the Xbox Accessories app. Users will also be able to dial in the perfect color using Hex Code and change the brightness setting to their liking. In order to gain access to this setting, you’ll need to have the Xbox September update and the latest version of the Xbox Accessories app. If you are interested in the controller, you can purchase it from Microsoft using the link below. The controller should also be available from participating retailers at some point, but has yet to show up at major retailers.

Source: Xbox