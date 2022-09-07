Microsoft debuts the $129.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core

It’s been nearly three years since the release of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and now Microsoft is adding to its Elite lineup by debuting a new controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core. While it’s quite a mouthful, the controller will come in one color, white, and will be priced considerably less than its sibling coming in at $129.99.

Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core will give gamers a competitive edge without breaking the bank. The new controller packs excellent high-grade components that offer customizations like adjustable tension thumbsticks, a rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. The controller can also be programmed, giving a player unlimited options when it comes to custom mapping buttons. Furthermore, the controller can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

So how does the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller differ from the original? The main core differences are that the new controller will not arrive with additional parts, and because of that, it will be priced considerably less. When purchased, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controller arrives with extra paddles, thumbsticks, and a D-pad. The controller also comes with a carrying case and charging dock. The good thing is that if you still want to purchase these items, Microsoft will now offer a Complete Component Pack for $59.99. The Complete Component Pack parts will also be compatible with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controller.

As a bit of an added bonus, this holiday season, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controller will be available through the Xbox Design Lab. The Xbox Design Lab allows you to customize the look of your controller, giving it a custom color scheme all your own. If you are interested in the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller, you can now pre-order it directly from Microsoft. The controller will cost $129.99 and will be available starting on September 21. If the price is a bit high, be sure to check out our guide on some other controller options.

Source: Xbox