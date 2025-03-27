Summary

  • Xbox Game Bar updated with improved design for easier controller navigation.
  • Compact Mode is optimized for controllers, offering a more user-friendly interface.
  • Widget store allows browsing and installation of widgets with a controller; better for portable Windows devices.

I like to forget that the Xbox Game Bar even exists. I've wrestled with it enough, taking over my screen when I reflexively press the Xbox button on my controller, and the utilities Microsoft offers through Game Bar don't offer anything I haven't set up with more feature-rich third-party apps. The latest update to the overlay makes it more appealing and much easier to use, especially if you're flicking around with Compact Mode.

An image showing an Alienware laptop displaying the Xbox Game Bar.
Related
Here are 6 reasons why you shouldn't sleep on Windows 11's Game Bar

The Windows 11 Game bar does more than you think, and it's not as bad as it used to be.

1

A much-needed facelift for Game Bar

Baby steps