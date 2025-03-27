Summary Xbox Game Bar updated with improved design for easier controller navigation.

Compact Mode is optimized for controllers, offering a more user-friendly interface.

Widget store allows browsing and installation of widgets with a controller; better for portable Windows devices.

I like to forget that the Xbox Game Bar even exists. I've wrestled with it enough, taking over my screen when I reflexively press the Xbox button on my controller, and the utilities Microsoft offers through Game Bar don't offer anything I haven't set up with more feature-rich third-party apps. The latest update to the overlay makes it more appealing and much easier to use, especially if you're flicking around with Compact Mode.

A much-needed facelift for Game Bar

Baby steps