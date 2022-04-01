Microsoft will reportedly introduce an Xbox Game Pass Family Plan this year

Microsoft is reportedly planning to introduce a new Family Plan for its Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which will give users the option to share access across devices in the same household. Although the company has not shared any details about the Family Plan so far, sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans have revealed that the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan could go live sometime this year.

According to Windows Central, the upcoming Xbox Game Pass Family Plan will give up to five players access to the Game Pass library. The plan will likely be far cheaper than five Xbox Game Pass accounts, and it will utilize Microsoft’s Family Account system from Office 365 to help players within the same country play together using a single Xbox Game Pass subscription plan.

At the moment, it isn’t clear if Microsoft will offer separate Xbox Game Pass Family Plans for PC and console or not. The report doesn’t shed light on the pricing or launch date either. We expect Microsoft to make an official announcement about the Xbox Game Pass Family Plan as soon as it’s ready for primetime, and we’ll make sure to let you know when we have more details.

It’s worth noting that Sony recently announced plans to revamp its PlayStation Plus subscription service, in an attempt to keep up with Microsoft’s excellent Game Pass offering. The new PlayStation Plus subscription service is set to go live in some parts of Asia in June this year, with a wider rollout scheduled for the following months. Sony’s updated PlayStation Plus subscription service will be available in three membership tiers, which will give subscribers access to over 700 games and several other benefits, like exclusive discounts, online multiplayer access, and more. To learn more about the updated PlayStation Plus subscription service, check out our previous coverage.

Source: Windows Central