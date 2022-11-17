Ahead of Black Friday, the Xbox Series S has now been discounted, making it more affordable than ever.

Xbox Series S

As early Black Friday deals come to a close, retailers have started ramping up their deals for Black Friday, announcing some amazing discounts on great products. Today, we get our first console discount of the holiday shopping season, with the Xbox Series S getting $50 knocked off of its retail price, now coming in at just $249.99.

The Xbox Series S is one of the most affordable ways to get into gaming for this generation, and just because it's cheaper doesn't mean it doesn't have the power to deliver an exceptional experience. The Xbox Series S is an all digital console, meaning that it does not accept physical media and will instead require users to purchase and download their games or stream them from a compatible service.

The base storage on the Xbox Series S is limited to about 364GB, and this card will not only expand that, but will also offer the best performance and speeds simlar to the inbuilt storage.

It can deliver visuals at 1440p and up to 120 frames per second. It has 512GB of internal storage, which can be increased if you require more using expansion cards. You can also use traditional external storage media, but you will only be able to store games on the external and not play them. The console also offers support for 3D audio and HDR.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months)

If you're someone that is just dabbling in games, this might be a great option for you. The console can access Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service, which will allow you to play over 100 games for a flat rate per month. As mentioned before, the price of the Xbox Series S is normally $299.99. During this Black Friday promotion, the price is being reduced by $50 for a limited time.