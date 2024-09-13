Key Takeaways Microsoft added exclusive Minecraft & Sea of Thieves templates to Clipchamp for National Video Games Day celebration.

Templates are available only on Clipchamp Personal licenses, not on Work or School accounts.

Users can create gameplay videos with pre-made slides, stickers, and personalization options in up to 4K quality.

Have you given Clipchamp a spin yet? If you haven't, there's a good chance you've at least seen it on your Windows PC; it's Microsoft's more advanced replacement for Movie Maker. If you're using it to make gaming clips, Microsoft has a nice surprise for you; as part of its celebrations for National Video Games Day, you can now use two pre-made templates for Minecraft or Sea of Thieves content.

Microsoft releases exclusive Minecraft and Sea of Thieves templates for Clipchamp

Image Credit: Microsoft

As announced on the Microsoft Tech Community, the Redmond giant has added some shiny new templates to celebrate the occasion. You'll only find them on Clipchamp Personal licenses, so if you were hoping to make sick gameplay montages using a Work or School account, you're out of luck.

If you want to get stuck in with making a gameplay video, grab Clipchamp if your PC doesn't already have it. Then, do the following:

From the Clipchamp home screen, select Create a new video. Click on Templates in the menu bar on the left side of your screen and then select the new Minecraft or Sea of Thieves category from the list (or type “Minecraft” or “Thieves” into the search bar). Select the template you want. You can personalize your video template by editing the text to make it your own. Import your screen recordings of gameplay footage, then trim and crop it. You can export your videos in up to 4K quality.

The template comes with some snazzy pre-made slides you can use to show off your channel name and ask the viewer to like and subscribe. You can even add special themed stickers to make your video pop even more. All you need to do is bring your A-game with your skillful gameplay clips.

If you want help getting to grips with the program, check out our essential tips and tricks for editing videos using Microsoft’s Clipchamp.