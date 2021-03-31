You can now play some old school Xbox games on Android through xCloud

Microsoft has announced 16 original Xbox and Xbox 360 games are now available to play on Android through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Some of the titles include Perfect Dark, Gears of War 3, and the original Banjo-Kazooie.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can stream the titles to an Android phone or tablet. Microsoft said allowing audiences to play old games is critical to preserving gaming’s history.

“We’ve listened to feedback, going all the way back to our earliest cloud gaming preview, and making games from previous generations available on mobile devices has been one of the most requested features by the community,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Here’s the full list of retro titles now available via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta):

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)

Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is currently available on console and Android devices, with plans to expand the service to PC and iOS in spring 2021. Technically, we’re in the spring season right now, but Microsoft has yet to reveal an exact date.

Microsoft previously tried to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to iOS, but the app was blocked by Apple for violating the iOS guidelines. It’s likely when Xbox Cloud Gaming does become available on iOS, it will be accessed via a web browser, which is how Google brought Stadia to iPhones and iPads.

It’s great to see Microsoft introduce older titles to its service, because it gives people who have never played these games the opportunity to see why they’re considered classics. And for those who have already experienced the charm of Banjo-Kazooie, it’s an opportunity to relive past memories.