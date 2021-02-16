Here’s what Microsoft xCloud will look like in a web browser

After spending months in public testing, Microsoft finally launched its cloud gaming service, xCloud, in September last year. The service is currently available on Android devices through a companion app. But it looks like you won’t even need the companion app to access your favorite game as Microsoft is reportedly testing the xCloud game streaming through a web browser.

According to The Verge, Microsoft employees are currently testing a web version of xCloud, which will soon be released via a public preview. The web version will be similar in functionality to the dedicated app and offer a simple launcher with game recommendations, the ability to pick up the games where you left them, and access to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles. The games will run fullscreen and will require a controller. Here are some of the screenshots that showcase how the xCloud’s web interface will look like:

The report also notes that Microsoft is planning to bundle the web version with its Xbox app on Windows 10. The service only supports Chromium-based browsers, such as Chrome and Edge, at the time being, but it would likely support Safari as well when it launches.

Microsoft will be playing catch-up with Google’s Stadia, which has long supported cloud gaming through Google Chrome and other Chromium browsers. Both Microsoft xCloud and Google Stadia don’t have dedicated apps available for iOS and iPad as Apple blocked these services from the App Store, citing they violated the platform’s guidelines. By offering cloud gaming through a web browser, Microsoft will be able to reach Apple users without having to rely on the App Store.

According to The Verge, Microsoft is planning to launch a public preview of xCloud web in the spring. This is in line with Microsoft’s previous promise to bring the xCloud beta to iPhone, iPad, and PC through a mobile web browser “starting spring 2021.”