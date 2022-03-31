Microsoft Your Phone is getting revamped as Phone Link, but still doesn’t have iOS support

Today, Microsoft is announcing Phone Link, the next generation of Your Phone. With this change comes a new design, but the functionality remains the same. You’ll be able to send and receive texts, mirror your phone, run Android apps, and more. Your Phone Companion is also being rebranded, and that will be called Link to Windows.

The Redmond firm also said that with the next feature update to Windows 11, due out this fall, you’ll be prompted to set up Phone Link from the out-of-box experience by using a QR code. It’s unclear what this means exactly, since Your Phone prompts have been part of the OOBE for a while now.

Of course, you do still need an Android phone for this to work, making that part of the OOBE a real pain point for iPhone users. While Your Phone has existed for a few years now, Microsoft hasn’t done anything to support them, despite the fact that Dell actually has feature parity between iOS and Android with its Mobile Connect application.

The new Phone Link design

Microsoft redesigned Phone Link for Windows 11, and that means rounded corners. There’s also a new tabbed navigation, and Microsoft says that setup is easier now. There are new animations, icons, colors, and more. Not only should it be easier to use, but it should match the overall look and feel of Windows 11.

Partnership with Honor

Microsoft already has integrations with its own Surface Duo devices, along with Samsung phones. In fact, that’s where Link to Windows originates. It was on Samsung devices originally where Link to Windows was added as an option in quick settings. Now, Microsoft is adding Honor as a partner. Out of the gate, you’ll see this on the Magic V, Magic 4 series, and Magic 3 series, although Microsoft says that there are more on the way.

The key idea here is to bring Phone Link to China, which Honor is helping Microsoft to do. It should add the same level of functionality as if you were using a Samsung phone, such as mirroring Android apps to feel like it’s running on your PC. As you can see from the image above, there are no Google services on the phone it’s running on, since Google services aren’t allowed in China.

The new branding for Your Phone as Phone Link should be going live today.