If you're a fan of using AI tools to make decisions or perform research, you'll know how expensive it can be to subscribe to advanced AI models. Fortunately, it appears Microsoft is trying to win the AI race by making its in-depth AI tools free for everyone to use an unlimited number of times.

As announced on the Microsoft Copilot blog, Voice and Think Deeper are now completely free to use without any limits. If you've never used them before, Voice allows you to talk to Copilot using a microphone. This is a great way to verbally ask it to perform tasks or even practice speaking a foreign language with the AI bot.

Think Deeper is a little more complex. It tells Copilot to perform in-depth research on a topic and not to rely on basic surface knowledge. This is especially useful if you want opinions on complex or sensitive tasks that require a lot more research to answer properly.

Microsoft gives these examples for Think Deeper use:

Compare the best electric cars. I usually prioritize design and comfort, and I want to feel like my purchase is ‘future-proof’. Make a novel scoring system to help me with my assessment. I have $15K to use on a home renovation. I’m deciding between a kitchen island, updated bathroom, or replacing the roof. What would increase the value of my home more over the next 3 years? I live in a neighborhood that has power outage every time there is high wind. Should I buy a generator? What are the pros and cons, things I should consider, and impact to my budget, and convenience.

