Clipchamp is a video editing tool that Microsoft began to offer by default with Windows 11 version 22H2. Although it was fairly limited in terms of capabilities in the free tier, Microsoft later added more features for non-paying customers and simplified the pricing structure too. Since then, the software has been receiving regular updates in a bid to acquire more customers. Now, the Redmond tech firm has outlined three features it added to its video editor recently.

What features have been introduced in Clipchamp recently?

Clipchamp received three new capabilities in the past few days. The first is AI-powered silence removal, and as the name suggests, it enables users to automatically detect, trim, and delete awkward silences present in their videos. This facilitates a process that otherwise requires a lot of manual human intervention, especially when editing videos, podcasts, interviews, and more. You can leverage the AI suggestions button in the toolbar to use this feature, which also allows you to manually remove each silent part individually or all at once. It is available to all Personal customers for free and has begun rolling out to Work accounts too.

The second item in tow is the addition of over 200 stock audio tracks, also featuring intros, outros, and trimmed versions that you can utilize as the background music in your videos. A related piece of good news is also that all of these tracks are now available to Personal accounts, royalty-free.

Finally, Microsoft has made a bunch of small enhancements to the video editing experience too. You can add multiple tracks to the timeline simultaneously using the Shift key, edit multiple items at once, and rotate any media object to your heart's content.These features are also available to anyone with a Personal account, with the rollout for Work accounts now in progress.

How do I contribute to Clipchamp's development?

Microsoft has urged Clipchamp users to submit feedback via the form available here. It has also encouraged content creators and video editors to join its Facebook group. This 6,000-member-strong community talks about video editing tips and tricks, along with submitting feature requests.