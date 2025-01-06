Summary Microsoft expands the Copilot AI tool to smart displays & TVs, partnering with LG and Samsung.

It might be too early to pass a verdict on whether Microsoft's Copilot is a success or a failure, but the software giant is leaving no stone unturned to get more people to use it to gain mindshare. We saw this in action when the company announced the rebranding of "Microsoft 365" to "Microsoft 365 Copilot" featuring the Copilot logo. Microsoft has also shown interest in partnering with other companies to increase the reach of its Copilot AI assistant. Two major tech companies, LG and Samsung, have already come on board to include the AI tool in new types of devices.

Microsoft's Copilot AI tool will soon be available in smart displays and TVs

Source: Samsung

Microsoft's Copilot AI tool is ready to expand beyond PCs and phones to smart displays and TVs to win over more people. Two Korean tech giants Samsung and LG have entered a partnership with Microsoft to materialize the idea, though the details regarding how these two companies will implement it aren't clear. However, a report from The Verge claims that the Copilot AI assistant will be available as a web app on these new types of devices from LG and Samsung.

The Copilot AI assistant will be available on some smart TV models that Samsung and LG announced at this CES. If you buy one of the supported models from LG, you'll likely find the chatbot in the new AI section, where Copilot will co-exist with other AI tools. As for what purpose Microsoft's chatbot will serve, LG, in its press release, said that Copilot will "efficiently find and organize complex information using contextual cues."

Unlike in the case of LG, Microsoft's partnership with Samsung suggests that the Copilot AI assistant will be available on both smart TVs and smart monitors. Again, details about how the integration will work aren't available yet. As per Samsung's official announcement, it'll allow users to "explore a wide range of Copilot services, including personalized content recommendations." Time will tell whether the Copilot AI tool addresses any significant pain points of smart TVs and smart monitor users or turns into one of the gimmicky AI features.