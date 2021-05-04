Microsoft’s Edge browser is now available in beta for Linux

Today, Microsoft released its Edge browser in the Beta channel for Linux. It’s been available in the Dev channel since Ignite last year. That means that if you’re on Linux or even for Chromebooks, you can test a more stable version of the browser.

If you choose to download it, you’re going to get Edge 91. The browser was actually just seeded to the Beta channel last week. It has a bunch of minor new features, such as a ‘Current Page’ option when printing PDFs, Favorites syncing to Edge Application Guard, and new theme colors that you can use to personalize Edge.

There are other things that Microsoft touted in its latest Edge Beta update. For example, the browser is now available for Insiders using a HoloLens 2. There are also new shopping features, helping you find deals and such, and Math Solver is new as well.

Over on the Linux end of things, there’s a lot that was recently added just to bring it to feature parity with the browser on Windows and macOS. For example, it just got Microsoft account support. With that critical feature, you can sync your history, passwords, favorites, and so on to your phone and other PCs.

One thing that Microsoft did not say is when Edge will be available for Linux in the Stable channel. According to the release schedule, Edge 91 will be released to everyone on May 27. Still, that doesn’t mean that the Linux version will be available. After all, Edge for Linux has been available in the Dev channel for seven months or so.

If you want to check out Edge Beta on Linux, you can find builds for Debian and Ubuntu here, and builds for Fedora and openSUSE here.