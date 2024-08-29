Microsoft Excel gets new features on a fairly regular basis. These are designed to further improve the productivity of existing customers while attracting potential new ones. Earlier this week, we already covered all the new capabilities Microsoft added to Excel during the month of August 2024, but it seems like this was a bit premature, as the Redmond firm has decided to launch yet another feature for the spreadsheet software.

What exciting feature is Excel getting this time?

In a blog post, Microsoft unveiled the TRIMRANGE function. It basically acts as an enhancement to the existing LEN function, such that if you wrote the formula "=LEN(A:A)" in a cell, it would calculate the length of all cells in the A column, regardless of whether they actually have text or not. This meant that if you just had a single word in the A column, you would still potentially get another million rows returned with the length being "0", to indicate blank cells.

This was a fairly inefficient implementation, and Microsoft has now rectified it to some extent by releasing the TRIMRANGE function. Now, users can write LEN(TRIMRANGE(A:A)), which will get rid of the blank rows on the edges of the range. This drastically improves performance for lambda functions and dynamic array formulas as they can now be more tightly scoped.

In order to make this function more succinct, Microsoft has also revealed Trim References. Users can simply insert a period on either or both sides of the colon in the A1:B1 notation, as follows:

A1:.B1 - Gets rid of trailing blanks

- Gets rid of trailing blanks A1.:B1 - Gets rid of leading blanks

- Gets rid of leading blanks A1.:.B1 - Removes both

Microsoft expects the first of the aforementioned Trim References to be the most commonly used by customers.

Is TRIMRANGE already available for Excel customers?

For now, TRIMRANGE is only rolling out to Beta Channel customers on Excel Version 2409 (Build 18020.2000) or later. It is important to note that since this capability is only available in preview for now, Microsoft does not recommend using it in critical workbooks. The function may change significantly prior to general availability depending upon user feedback too.