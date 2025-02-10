Summary Microsoft's "How to Uninstall" Edge page will now redirect you to a general Edge guide instead of a "fake" uninstallation guide.

The new page praises Edge features, AI capabilities, and even offers a download link.

Microsoft still avoids mentioning “Uninstall” even once on the updated page.

If you’ve ever tried searching “How to uninstall Microsoft Edge” on Bing, one of the top results would be a how-to article by none other than Microsoft itself. Well, instead of answering the question in its headline, the page did the complete opposite. Not only did it dodge the uninstallation process entirely, but it also took the opportunity to throw some major shade at Google Chrome.

While this could’ve easily been just another one of Microsoft’s many tricks to keep users locked into its ecosystem, it completely backfired. The controversial move quickly gained traction online. Well, Microsoft has finally responded, albeit quietly.

The new "How to Uninstall" page is just as unhelpful

Now, clicking on the very same "Uninstall Microsoft Edge | Microsoft Edge" link automatically redirects to a general page about Edge. While Microsoft is still busy singing Edge’s praises, it’s no longer dedicated to trashing Chrome, which is certainly progress. According to Neowin, the previous "guide" included claims like "Edge delivers, on average, 25 extra minutes of battery life compared to Chrome."

The page title now reads "Get to Know Microsoft Edge" and covers the latest Edge features, the 2024 Microsoft Edge Year in Review recap, the browser’s AI capabilities, and well, you get the idea. Ironically, it even includes a link at the very end to download Edge across all your devices. Because clearly, that’s what someone searching for an uninstallation guide was looking for.

You’d think a company as big as Microsoft would learn, right? Yet, as ironic as it sounds, the webpage still refuses to mention the word "Uninstall" even once. While this is technically better than misleading users with fake titles, imagine the sheer disappointment of clicking on an official Microsoft blog expecting uninstall steps, only to be met with paragraphs upon paragraphs of praise for the very same browser you’re desperately trying to delete.

Luckily for you, our guide on uninstalling Microsoft Edge doesn’t include a single word of praise for the browser and no, we’re not sponsored by Google Chrome.