Key Takeaways Microsoft is developing a File Search Companion app for Windows.

The app will allow users to search for files on both their PC and cloud storage.

File Search will enable searching by file names, keywords, and people, accessible via the taskbar for increased efficiency.

I can't remember the last time I used Windows Search to find a file on my computer, let alone the last time it actually found what I was looking for. However, it appears the Redmond giant hasn't given up on making a helpful search feature just yet. Someone has spotted that Microsoft is working on a new File Search app that may finally make finding stuff on Windows easier.

Microsoft is working on a File Search Companion app

As spotted by EpicB on X (formerly Twitter), Microsoft is working on a File Search Companion app. It's still a work in progress, so you can't use it right now, but by the looks of it, it'll let you search for files on both your PC and your cloud storage simultaneously.

EpicB also showed off a work-in-progress FAQ in the app. File Search will let you locate files by typing in the names of the people working on them or via keywords in the document itself. And it seems that letting you search for files via the taskbar "without losing context" is a big selling point of the File Search Companion.

In case you're unsure what these "Companions" are, they're a new kind of app that Microsoft is rolling out to Windows 11. Back in May, we saw Microsoft add Companions to the Start menu, and earlier this month, we saw the Microsoft 365 taskbar Companion announced at Ignite 2024. As such, it's a good idea to get friendly with these new Companions, as there's likely a whole lot more of them coming down the pipeline.