Microsoft’s folding Arc Mouse is now on sale for $47

Microsoft’s Arc Mouse is definitely one of the more unique PC accessories available right now. It’s a mouse with a large scroll pad, but it folds to a flat position when not in use for easy storage. Microsoft usually sells the mouse for anywhere from $70 to around $52, but now you can buy it from Amazon for $47-$48 in multiple colors.

The Microsoft Arc Mouse (sometimes also called the Surface Arc Mouse) uses Bluetooth, so you can pair it to just about any computer or tablet. The middle section bends, allowing it to switch between a palm shape and completely flat. This comes in handy when traveling — the mouse can slip into any bag or pocket. The top section is a touch pad that is used for scrolling.

Microsoft Arc Mouse The 'Soft Pink' Microsoft Arc Mouse is on sale for $47, and the Black color is $48. The rest of the colors are at the usual prices. Buy at Amazon

The main downside to this mouse is that it can’t store multiple Bluetooth connections, so if you want to switch devices, you usually have to go through the pairing process again.