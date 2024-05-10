Key Takeaways Microsoft emphasizes Teams, but still updates Skype and GroupMe, creating competition among its own services.

GroupMe, acquired by Skype in 2011, has launched a Windows 11 app with Microsoft Copilot integration for assistance.

The GroupMe update includes features like reactions, link previews, redesigned pinned messages, and a revamped events interface.

Microsoft places a lot of emphasis on Teams as its premier app for online communication and collaboration, both in personal and enterprise environments. However, it still updates Skype on a regular basis too, which is a bit confusing considering that the two services directly compete with each other in core areas. If you think that two competing services offered by the same company are too many, gear up to be reminded of a third one, as Microsoft has now updated its GroupMe messaging app, offering a Windows 11 flavor with Copilot integration too.

But wait, what exactly is GroupMe?

You'll be forgiven if you don't know about or don't remember GroupMe. The messaging service launched as a mobile app back in 2010 before being acquired by Skype in August 2011 for $80 million. Skype's acquisition by Microsoft was completed a few months later, which also meant that the Redmond tech firm transitively became an owner of GroupMe as well.

In the past few years, Microsoft has rarely talked about the service even though it has continued to live on in the shadow of Teams and Skype, and has been receiving updates too. Now, GroupMe has announced its biggest update in years, launching a Windows 11 app in the process too.

In a blog post, GroupMe announced that it has integrated Microsoft Copilot into its messaging app, which means that you can directly ask it questions or use it for assistive purposes, such as formulating a meetup plan with your friends. The development team also boasts that it has built the app from the ground up, complete with numerous features like Reactions and link previews for X (formerly Twitter), Spotify, Instagram Reels, and TikTok.

Additionally, pinned messages in group chats have been redesigned for increased visibility, with active polls being automatically pinned too. Furthermore, the events interface has been revamped to offer more information and better aesthetics. Interestingly, you can also initiate video calls with your contacts... powered by Microsoft Teams.

The aforementioned updates will be rolling out over the next few weeks across Apple platforms, Android, the web, and a new Windows 11 app that the company just launched. You can download the Windows 11 app from the Microsoft Store here.