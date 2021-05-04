Microsoft’s has a new Reading Progress feature in Teams

In a blog post thanking teachers for all of their work throughout the pandemic, Microsoft announced a new Reading Progress feature that’s on its way to Teams. Essentially, it records the student while they’re reading. It then gives a rating of words per minute and has an accuracy rating.

It’s also integrated into Education Insights. That means that teachers will be able to see data and insights around students and how they read. Moreover, it will give suggestions for the educator.

Reading Progress is set to arrive before the next school year starts.

That’s not all though. Microsoft announced several other education-focused features that are making their way to Teams. One is group assignments, a concept that anyone who’s been to school can understand. But now, you’ll be able to do it in Microsoft Teams. Teachers will be able to organize students into groups and allow them to collaborate.

Also, teachers are going to be able to use third-party apps to hand out assignments in Teams. Microsoft says that this will inspire deeper learning. New calendar integrations are on their way as well, so students will be able to see when assignments are due and such, all from their Outlook calendar.

All of these features are set for the same timeline as Reading Progress, which is around August.

Microsoft also announced a couple of updates for Minecraft: Education Edition. It can now integrate with Teams. You can add a quiz from Forms, a topic from Flipgrid, and so on. There’s also Minecraft for Camps and Clubs. That’s exactly what it sounds like, so camps, clubs, and other organizations will be able to purchase licenses for Minecraft: Education Edition, starting this summer.