Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 is almost $750 off this month

At its Ignite 2021 conference today, Microsoft announced that it’s offering a 15% discount on its HoloLens 2 headset this month. Considering that the lowest-priced unit costs $3,500, you don’t have to be a mathematician to know that that’s a pretty hefty discount. For the Industrial Edition, which costs nearly $5,000, it’s a savings of almost $750.

Billed as an untethered holographic PC, the second-generation HoloLens is aimed squarely at businesses. Indeed, the first-generation model seemed to be all over the map, offering some business applications, but Microsoft had also demoed a bunch of augmented reality games like Minecraft. HoloLens 2 is more focused, adding things like hand- and eye-tracking so you can more naturally interact with the holographic world around you.

The Development Edition comes with things like Azure credits and a free trial of Unity Pro. Obviously, it’s made for the development of Windows Holographic and Windows Mixed Reality applications. Both that and the standard HoloLens 2 are $3,500. A common use case for the HoloLens 2 would be something like Remote Assist, where you can place holographic diagrams or objects on top of the physical world to show exactly what someone should do. For example, if you were working on a car, someone could mark the part to work on, right on top of the real world.

The Industrial Edition, on the other hand, is aimed at highly regulated environments like clean rooms. It can be used in Class I, Division 2-Groups A, B, C, and D hazardous location environments. It also gets two years of support from the Rapid Replacement Program, meaning that if anything happens to your unit, you can make a quick swap for a new one.

The 15% discount is exclusive to the Microsoft Store, and it’s only available until November 15. You’ll be able to grab a HoloLens 2 or HoloLens 2 Development Edition for $2,975, or you can get a HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition for $4,207.50.

