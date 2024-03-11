Key Takeaways New AI-powered video filters could change how you look on virtual calls with Watercolor, Cartoon, or Illustration styles.

Upcoming AI-powered camera effects may be added to the Studio Effects app, but their release is not guaranteed.

Microsoft plans to utilize NPUs in AI PCs for powerful new features, leading to a wave of AI-based features on Windows.

With Microsoft planning to announce new AI-powered features in Build 2024, we're seeing a gradual trickle of rumors and leaks surrounding what the Redmond giant has planned for your PC. One such tidbit appeared in a post on X, and if it turns out to be correct, you'll soon be able to use AI-powered video filters to change yourself into one of three styles.

A new video-based AI filter is in the works for Windows

The news broke via XenoPanther on X, who made a post about the discovery they had made. They spotted that a few files had changed between Windows 11 version 26071 and 26079. This included some new options that cover specific camera effects that are in the works:

A commenter replied that these features could arrive for Studio Effects, an app that already uses AI to help you tweak how you look on your virtual calls. Unfortunately, as cool as these new features may sound, their inclusion in the files does not guarantee they'll ever be released. However, given how AI technology is all the rage, it would make sense for Microsoft to add these AI-powered features to Studio Effects.

Microsoft is putting your NPU to use

Given how AI PCs are now on the market, companies will find ways to use the new wave of NPUs these PCs come equipped with. These are dedicated chips that work on AI-based processes, and with people snapping up NPU-equipped PCs, companies can find ways to put them to use with powerful new features that would otherwise slow down a normal PC. As such, get ready for a tide of AI-based features coming to Windows as Microsoft goes full speed ahead on its AI plan.