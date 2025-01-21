Summary Microsoft 365 Copilot logo is blurry on screens with low pixel density, causing readability issues.

The logo is criticized for looking like "M366," "MJEG," or "MJ66."

Consider switching to Microsoft Office alternatives for better productivity options.

If you're subscribed to Microsoft 365, you may have noticed that your Office app has been renamed to "Microsoft 365 Copilot" along with a new logo. The logo is pretty much identical to the standard Copilot one, albeit there's a teeny-tiny "M365" marker at the bottom right. If you haven't noticed the marker, there's a good chance you're using a monitor that turns it into a blurry mess.

The Microsoft 365 Copilot (formerly Office) app's new logo doesn't show properly on some screens

As spotted by Windows Central, the new Microsoft 365 Copilot logo is having some teething issues. If you look at it pinned to the taskbar with a low pixel density screen, the "M365" part sort of mushes into a blurry mess to the point where you can't clearly read what it says.

Honestly, I feel the criticism is pretty valid. To me, the logo looks like it says "M366," albeit a poll posted in the X thread showed that people also saw it as "MJEG" and "MJ66." It's sort of like the blue-black or white-gold dress conundrum all over again, except we all know what it should say.

If you're unsure about Microsoft's new direction with its productivity suite, now may be the ideal time to change to something else. If you need some inspiration, we've covered the best Microsoft Office alternatives and some free options that do the job better than Microsoft.