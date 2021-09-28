Microsoft’s new Paint app for Windows 11 is now rolling out to Insiders

Last month, Microsoft showed off a new Paint app for Windows 11. It was one of many apps that were teased – including Snipping Tool, Photos, and more – but for a while, Paint was missing in action. Now, it’s finally rolling out to Windows Insiders on the Dev channel.

Microsoft is calling this a “modern spin on the classic app”, and that mostly sums it up. With Windows 11, Paint is getting its first proper visual overhaul in ages. It’s adding things like rounded corners and Mica, and that’s a big deal. Ever since the age of Windows 8, we had this jarring experience where some apps were redesigned for the new platform, while legacy apps like Paint get left behind.

It’s not just Mica and rounded corners though. It comes with a new toolbar, and as you can see, it has all-new icons. The color boxes are color circles now, and there are new dropdown menus for things like brushes.

Indeed, it’s mostly a visual refresh, taking a familiar product and making it fit in with the modern design. There is one new feature though, which is a new text tool. It’s meant to let you more easily edit text.

The new Paint app is rolling out to Windows 11 users on the Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program. It’s also pretty safe to say that this is still going to be on the preview track when Windows 11 launches on October 5. The new OS arrives in just a week, and that seems like a short period for a new app to progress through the Beta and Release Preview channels.

The good news is that you won’t have to wait for a feature update or anything like that. The new Paint app should arrive as an update for the existing app through the Microsoft Store, whenever it’s ready.

This is the last of the new apps that Microsoft has teased for Windows 11. Presumably, there will be other inbox app updates in the future, but right now, the focus is on the launch of the new OS on October 5.