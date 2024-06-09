Key Takeaways Microsoft is really pushing users to switch from Local to Microsoft accounts through a new guide.

To convert, go to Settings, Your info, then Sign in with a Microsoft account instead.

Microsoft is emphasizing the benefits of a Microsoft account to persuade users to switch.

Microsoft really wants people to use Microsoft accounts when using Windows, but people have been standing their ground and using Local ones instead. As much as Microsoft tries to limit people from creating Local accounts, people have found ways to get around its countermeasures and make one anyway. Now, the company has released a handy guide that tells you how to change your Local account to a Microsoft account, just in case you feel the urge to make the change.

Microsoft prods Local users to use Microsoft accounts instead

As spotted by Neowin, Microsoft has just uploaded a guide to help people migrate from a Local to a Microsoft account. As much as people like using them, Microsoft really doesn't like you using a Local account, so it's keen to help people make the jump as much as possible. And, of course, it's keen to link to an article about all the positives of a Microsoft account in the guide:

When you initially setup your Windows device, you might have opted to use a local account instead of a Microsoft account. If you want to switch your local account to a Microsoft account, follow these steps: In the Settings app on your Windows device, select Accounts > Your info or use the following shortcut: Your info Select Sign in with a Microsoft account instead. You'll see this link only if you're using a local account. Note: if you see Sign in with a local account instead, you're already using your Microsoft account. Follow the prompts to switch to your Microsoft account Discover the benefits of a Microsoft account and how it enhances your experience by visiting the What is a Microsoft account article.

It's likely that Microsoft is using this guide in combination with its pestering to get people off of Local accounts to convince people that it's worth the jump. However, it's going to take a lot more than that to convince people who like Local accounts for the privacy they offer them.