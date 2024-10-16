Key Takeaways Microsoft may release a new Surface Laptop with a Lunar Lake processor by 2025.

The prototype includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 268v CPU and targets power users.

A high-end configuration with 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc 140V GPU is priced at $2,600 USD.

Microsoft could be planning to release a new version of its Surface Laptop series powered by Intel's latest Lunar Lake processor, according to a recent leak. The information first surfaced on Reddit, where user Akaza_Durian shared details of a prototype device listed for sale on Goofish, a Chinese e-commerce site. The listing revealed a Surface Laptop prototype featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 268v processor and hinted that the device might not officially launch until 2025.

This potential move comes after Microsoft launched its Surface Laptop 7 earlier this year, which was equipped exclusively with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X system-on-chip (SoC). The addition of an Intel-powered model could give consumers more choice in performance configurations as Microsoft seeks to broaden the appeal of its Surface lineup.

Intel Lunar Lake and Surface Laptop evolution

While the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 models of 2024 relied on Qualcomm technology, the possibility of Intel’s Lunar Lake processors in future devices is exciting for those who prefer Intel’s ecosystem. According to the Goofish listing, the Surface Laptop prototype is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 268v processor, part of the company's Lunar Lake series. This would mark a significant update in terms of processing power, offering a new option alongside Qualcomm models.

Microsoft has already dabbled in Intel-powered Surface devices, launching Intel Core Ultra versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 earlier this year. These models, however, were limited to the business market. It remains to be seen whether Microsoft will make these Intel-powered models available to everyday consumers.

Prototype specs and pricing

Credit: Goofish

The Goofish listing suggests the prototype Surface Laptop will come with a high-end configuration: 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an Intel Arc 140V GPU. This setup also includes Intel’s AI Boost NPU, which reportedly supports over 40 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second) of power, a boon for AI-driven tasks.

The proposed price for this version of the laptop is around 19,000 Chinese yuan, which is roughly $2,600 USD. This positions the Intel-based Surface Laptop among the higher-end models in Microsoft’s lineup, indicating that it will be targeted at power users or those with specialized needs, such as professionals working with AI or heavy computing tasks.

What could this mean for Microsoft's Surface lineup?

There is still some uncertainty around whether this new Intel Lunar Lake-powered laptop will be another variant of the Surface Laptop 7 or a completely new model, possibly the Surface Laptop 8. Regardless of the name, my sources confirm that Microsoft is already testing Intel Lunar Lake variants internally, suggesting that these devices are in advanced stages of development.

Interestingly, despite the new internal specifications, the design of the next Surface Laptop is expected to remain nearly identical to the current Surface Laptop 7. This could suggest that Microsoft is focusing on performance upgrades rather than a design overhaul, a strategy that may appeal to users who value familiarity and continuity in device aesthetics.

If Microsoft continues to offer both Intel and Qualcomm variants, it will give consumers more flexibility when choosing a Surface Laptop. The Snapdragon-powered models could appeal to users who prioritize battery life and connectivity, while the Intel-powered variants may attract those looking for raw computing power and advanced AI capabilities.

A dual-track approach: Intel vs Qualcomm

The fact that Microsoft is considering offering both Intel and Qualcomm options reflects the company's strategy of catering to different segments of its customer base. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X SoCs are well-suited for users who prioritize portability and energy efficiency, making them ideal for those who need lightweight laptops with long battery life. On the other hand, Intel’s Lunar Lake processors are likely to cater to power users—those who need more computational strength for tasks like video editing, gaming, or AI-based applications.

However, a key question remains: Will Microsoft limit Intel Lunar Lake-powered models to its business line as it did with previous Intel-powered Surface devices, or will these configurations also be available to regular consumers? Time will tell, but given the specs and price point of the leaked prototype, it wouldn’t be surprising if this version were aimed more at professional or enterprise users.