Key Takeaways Perpetual licenses are a better investment for consumers as they offer software ownership for life, unlike subscriptions that can change or be canceled at any time.

Microsoft's decision to offer a perpetual license for Office 2024 is great news for consumers tired of subscriptions.

Microsoft was rumored to expand its subscription offerings ahead of the Microsoft Office 2024 preview's release.

Just about everything is a subscription these days, from streaming services, to cloud storage, to even delivery services. Companies, when given the choice, would undoubtedly rather have customers pay them a subscription than a one-time fee. Subscriptions guarantee consistent, recurring revenue for companies, and that's what makes them so popular. However, they're not always great for consumers. Even if you pay for a subscription for years, the day you cancel you'll be left with nothing.

Tech companies have some of the best subscriptions available, with Apple, Google, and Microsoft all featuring their own offerings. Microsoft has specifically targeted the productivity market with its Microsoft 365 subscription. It includes all the benefits of a typical Microsoft Office license, without the need to upgrade every few years. That's why it might have made sense for Microsoft to ditch perpetual Microsoft Office licenses. However, as we exclusively reported, Microsoft Office 2024 is coming next year. It's a massive win for people tired of subscriptions.

Why it would have made sense for Microsoft to go all-in on Microsoft 365

It was already rumored to make subscriptions a big part of Windows 12

Microsoft's potential subscription plans have been featured in the news cycle for quite a while. It was first rumored that Microsoft would make Windows 12 a subscription, but that was quickly debunked. However, the idea that Microsoft could add exclusive Windows 12 features to Microsoft 365 did seem possible. It would keep the base Windows upgrade subscription-free, but also add extra tools for Microsoft's highest-paying customers.

Pushing buyers to the Microsoft 365 subscriptions would certainly make sense for Microsoft. It doesn't have many of the flashy incentives that other tech companies use to entice users to subscribe, like a streaming service for music or video. The key to Microsoft instead is the Microsoft Office suite of products. Since subscriptions like Microsoft 365 have grown immeasurably since the last perpetual Microsoft Office license debuted, it was worth considering whether a new perpetual license would be offered at all. Luckily, all signs point to a Microsoft Office 2024 license debuting next year, and that's great news.

Perpetual licenses are much better for consumers than subscriptions

There are pros and cons to each strategy, though

It can be immensely frustrating to be a consumer in a subscription-heavy market. With perpetual licenses, you can pay a one-time fee to own software for life. It can be a much better investment, since once you've paid that fee, you won't have to worry about it on a monthly or yearly basis. This is one of the many reasons why a perpetual license makes more sense for most consumers than a recurring subscription. Since you don't own the software in a subscription, it could change at any time. Features could be added or removed on a whim, and if you cancel, you'll be left with nothing.

Of course, there are benefits to a subscription model as well. With subscriptions, features can be added more frequently, and bugs can be fixed much quicker. While perpetual licenses bring a lot of feature upgrades and bug fixes every few years, subscriptions bring those gradually over time. Microsoft 365 is a great example of this, as the company is continuously rolling out new features and previews, like Microsoft 365 Copilot. For something like artificial intelligence, timely tweaks and refinements are paramount, so a subscription makes sense.

Office 2024 means consumers still have a choice

It's much more than other companies offer

But for most people, I'd argue a perpetual license is a better value. You get all the core features of Microsoft Office without the need to pay monthly for extra feature drops and bug fixes. It doesn't really matter whether you would rather buy Office 2024 or subscribe to Microsoft 365, though. The fact that Microsoft is still selling perpetual Office licenses means that consumers still have a choice, which is more than others offer.

For example, if you want Adobe services on modern platforms, you have to subscribe to Creative Cloud. There simply isn't another alternative. So, in a tech landscape where consumers are overrun with subscriptions, new perpetual licenses from Microsoft are a big deal.