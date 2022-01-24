Microsoft’s One Outlook will reportedly be available to Insiders this spring

Microsoft’s plan to roll out a new web-based of Outlook’s desktop client is still chugging along, according to a report by ZDNet‘s Mary Jo Foley. This new version of Outlook, referred to as One Outlook or the time being, was first reported on over a year ago by Windows Central, but it has yet to become available for anyone outside of Microsoft. To be clear, the original report did suggest the app would only be available in 2022.

According to Foley’s sources, Microsoft is hoping to get One Outlook out to Windows Insiders in the Dev channel in late March or April. though it will only be called Outlook once it goes public. After that, other Insider channels should get it in the summer, and general availability is planned for later in the year. In fact, the new app should be included with Windows 10 and Windows 11 as part of this year’s feature update, which is expected to arrive sometime in the fall.

The app is set to be available for Windows, macOS, and on the web, but it’s Windows users who might have the most reason to be excited. Right now, Windows 11 and 10 ship with a Mail and Calendar app, powered by Outlook, but it’s notoriously lackluster in many ways. The initial report from last year suggested that One Outlook will replace the Mail and Calendar app, but it now seems like the two apps will be available side-by-side when One Outlook launches later this year. While Microsoft wants to encourage users to switch over, it won’t force them to do so right away, and it’s not clear when that might happen.

There’s also the matter of the actual Outlook apps that are currently available for Windows and macOS. These two experiences are far more capable, and while it’s been reported that Microsoft wants to replace them as well, it will take a while longer for that to happen. It’s likely Microsoft will need to add many more features to One Outlook before it can make that transition without upsetting customers who pay for a Microsoft 365 license to get the more advanced Outlook experience.

Microsoft is expected to make some kind of announcement regarding One Outlook sometime this spring, per the report. That would suggest Build 2022 as a potential stage for that announcement, but there could also be some other event where it gets announced.