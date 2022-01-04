Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 with 4G LTE is now available from AT&T

Today, AT&T announced that it’s going to be selling the Microsoft Surface Go 3 beginning on January 7. Obviously, this is the model that comes with 4G LTE. The carrier also had the Surface Go 2, so it makes sense that it’s in for the newer model.

Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 is pretty much the same as the Surface Go 2, but with better specs. It has a 10th-generation Core i3, rather than the 8th-gen one that was in the Go 2. But aside from that, Surface Go didn’t get the new features that we saw in the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio, such as Slim Pen 2 support. You can use the pen, but the haptic feedback won’t work and there’s no way to wirelessly charge it.

Indeed, the accessories that go along with the Surface Go 3 are exactly the same, right down to the Surface Pen that magnetically attaches to the side and the magnetic keyboard. Of course, these accessories don’t come in the box. They’re still going to cost you a few hundred extra dollars.

This particular configuration wasn’t available at launch, although it has been available for some time on Microsoft.com. It includes a Core i3-10100Y processor, 8GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. For ports, it’s got a single USB Type-C port, along with ports for Surface Connect, microSD, 3.5mm headphones, and of course, a nano-SIM. There’s also a commercial model with 4G LTE that has a 256GB SSD, but you won’t be able to get that from AT&T.

The screen is 10.5 inches diagonally, and in typical Surface fashion, it’s 3:2. It comes with 1,920×1,280 resolution for a 220ppi pixel density and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Unfortunately, there’s no listing for the product on AT&T’s website just yet. It looks like you’re going to have to wait until the release date this Friday, January 7. The Surface Go 3 on AT&T costs $729.99 – the same as the Microsoft Store price – or you can get it for $20.28 a month for 36 months.