Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 drop to their lowest price ever for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday week, which means that if you’re out looking for deals, now is the time that you’ll probably find them. If you’re looking for some computing accessories, or just some great headphones, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 is currently discounted to its lowest price ever.

Right now on Amazon, Surface Headphones 2 are $162.49, $87.50 off of their normal price of $249.99. It’s a solid 35% discount, and it’s available on both the Black and Gray models.

Surface Headphones 2 offer 13 levels of active noise cancelation, using a dial that’s placed on one side of the over-ear headphones. They’re also meant to be lightweight and breathable, also offering touch controls to skip tracks, answer or end calls, and get to hands-free assistance. Microsoft is promising 18.5 hours of music time or 15 hours of voice calling, or up to 20 hours of total usage, and if you’re in a pinch, you can get an hour of music listening on five minutes of charging.

That’s not all though, because if over-ear headphones aren’t your thing, maybe in-ear headphones are. Surface Earbuds are also getting a solid discount of 20%, as they’re marked down to $159.99 from $199.99. This deal is only available on the Glacier color, as the newer Graphite color is $181.47.

The Surface Earbuds are meant to be comfortable with premium Omnisonic sound. There are two microphones in each earbud for better call quality and voice recognition. Along with touch controls for music and call control, the Surface Earbuds are also designed to integrate into Microsoft 365 services. It can use Play My Emails from the Outlook mobile app on iOS, and you can use it to dictate in Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

Microsoft also promises up to 24 hours of battery life, with up to seven hours on a charge and then multiple recharges through the charging case.