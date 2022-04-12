Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is coming soon and it’s getting a new color

Last fall, Microsoft refreshed its best Surface PCs, including its premium tablet, the Surface Pro 8, along with the Surface Laptop Studio, which is the successor to the Surface Book series. While the Surface Go 3 was announced too, there are a few other members of the lineup that need a refresh. One of them is the Surface Laptop Go 2, and according to a report from Windows Central, it’s coming soon.

First of all, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is pretty much going to be a spec bump over the previous generation, and Microsoft is still staying one generation behind the curve. The original model had 10th-gen processors, so this one will get 11th-gen. Once again, it’s only going to be offered with a Core i5, likely a Core i5-1135G7.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Configurations remain the same. You can get 4GB or 8GB RAM, and for storage, your options are 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD, or 256GB SSD. And again, the base model doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor.

RAM Storage Fingerprint sensor Price 4GB 64GB eMMC No $549 8GB 128GB SSD Yes $699 8GB 256GB SSD Yes $899

One other thing that’s going to be new is a Sage color, which will likely join the current Platinum, Sandstone, and Ice Blue options. Of course, there are no images of the new style just yet.

While the change is mostly a spec bump, it’s a notable one. In the original Surface Laptop Go, Microsoft used a Core i5-1035G1, which was praised for not being the Pentium Gold that was in the Surface Go series, but was also the lowest-end Core i5. In fact, there were three different Core i5 options in Intel’s 10th-gen ‘Ice Lake’ family, and they all had different levels of graphics power.

That’s not the case with 11th-gen ‘Tiger Lake’. The Surface Laptop Go family is about to skip right over the Iris Plus graphics that came with premium Ice Lake chips, going from Intel UHD Graphics to Iris Xe. Indeed, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is going to be significantly more powerful, considering that it’s one of Microsoft’s entry-level laptops.

As for when it’s going to arrive, the answer is soon. The report says that it will likely ship in June, which loosely lines up with Microsoft’s usual spring launch schedule. Sadly, it looks like we won’t see a refresh of the regular Surface Laptop until later this year.