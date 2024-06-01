Key Takeaways Microsoft excels in hardware innovation, but falls short in software execution with many apps based on web technology.

First-party apps like Outlook and Clipchamp lack native UI, resulting in inconsistent user experience and degraded performance.

Microsoft needs to lead the way with WinUI apps to justify the premium hardware experience on the Surface lineup.

Over the past few years, Microsoft’s hardware team has been constantly delivering cutting-edge devices to set the benchmark in the Windows space. The Surface lineup has redefined the premium Windows laptop market, and they have constantly landed in our top laptops list. However, the same precision and meticulous execution is missing from their software team, where many of the first-party apps are based on web technology and don’t use the native framework at all.

Microsoft shines at hardware

The Surface team has been hitting a home run for quite some time

Ever since the introduction of the Surface in early 2013, Microsoft Surface devices have always pushed boundaries with their innovative hardware solutions. Whether it’s the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop, Surface Book, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Studio, or Surface Go lineup, they have constantly stood out due to their premium and exceptional attention-to-detail hardware.

Let’s take the latest Surface Copilot+ PCs as an example. The software giant went all out with slimmer bezels, rounded corners to better match Windows 11 esthetics, a thicker design for better thermals, a Snapdragon X Elite processor, an optional OLED panel, a wireless keyboard for the Pro line, and trendy colors. While the verdict is still out, we won’t be surprised to see raving reviews for both of the Copilot+ PCs.

Now, let’s take a look at how it’s complimented by the software, especially the default Windows apps that we use on a daily basis.

Some of Microsoft’s own apps don’t follow native UI

First-party apps should set the benchmark, not lag behind

Back in the day, Microsoft used to push UWP (Universal Windows Platform) to write a single native app for Xbox, Windows, HoloLens, and Surface Hub. The company later abandoned it in favor of WinUI. While Windows supports WPF (based on the .NET framework), Win32, Windows Forms (original platform for Windows applications), and cross-platform solutions like .NET MAUI, PWA (web app), React Native, Flutter, and more, WinUI remains the top recommended framework for developers.

WinUI is an XAML markup-based native UI layer with modern controls, styles, and Fluent Design to deliver a polished app experience on Windows. Whenever a platform maker recommends a native framework, the company showcases its capabilities and design, setting the tone for first-party apps.

For example, when Google announced Material Design in 2014 and followed it up with Material You in 2021, the search giant led the transformation by revamping their built-in apps like Phone, Contacts, Gmail, Keep, Docs, and more.

It’s the complete opposite with Microsoft on Windows 11.

At every Windows event, Microsoft showcases the benefits of frameworks like WinUI and WPF on Windows. But the company doesn’t follow the same style guide for some of its own apps. Take Outlook for example. Back in 2021, Microsoft announced that it would replace the built-in Mail & Calendar apps with a new unified web app based on Outlook.com.

The new Outlook app has UI inconsistency, degraded performance, consumes more RAM, and simply offers a bad user experience. Microsoft Loop, a new collaborative productivity app, is another PWA with a below-average experience.

The built-in video editor on Windows, Clipchamp, is also a web app. We won’t be surprised if Microsoft Designer, which is set to receive a Windows app soon, also ends up on the Microsoft Store as PWA. Even the company’s beloved Copilot is a web-wrapper that’s pinned to the Taskbar.

We certainly don’t have anything against PWAs. They can be added to the Start menu and Taskbar, and run when the user signs in. But they are ideal for startup and indie developers who want to save cost and time in app development. Microsoft is a $3T+ company, and it shouldn’t take shortcuts via web apps for Windows.

Microsoft needs developers more than ever

Hey Microsoft, lead the way with WinUI apps

Microsoft loves to compare itself with Apple. However, the user experience goes way beyond beating a MacBook in benchmark numbers. App experience plays an important role, too. Coming back to Outlook, check how a native Outlook app on Mac looks compared to a web app on Windows.

If Microsoft favors PWAs, how can they expect developers to follow their guidelines with WinUI and other native frameworks? Microsoft even lets developers distribute their PWAs through the Microsoft Store, which only makes the matter worse and encourages them to bundle progressively enhanced websites on Windows and call it a day.

Windows user experience needs to justify the premium hardware

Microsoft needs to get its act together with default apps. The fact that popular software solutions like Outlook and Clipchamp use web tech is not sending a positive signal to third-party developers. In addition to that, the software giant needs to fix several inconsistencies and annoying behavior patterns with Windows. We have prepared a list of frustrating Windows 11 problems that still need to be ironed out. We know they can do better, and hope that they will. The Surface lineup deserves it.