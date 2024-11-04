Key Takeaways Microsoft launched a $1M sweepstakes to incentivize using Edge and Bing.

Participants can maximize raffle entries by using products like Bing and Edge.

The company has been making efforts to shift users from Google products to Microsoft's own

Would you use Microsoft Edge if you had the chance to win $1,000,000? If the answer is yes, then boy does the Redmond giant have an offer for you. The company is encouraging people to use Microsoft Edge and Bing by offering a cool million dollars to a lucky winner, which is still likely not enough to get some people to use their services.

Microsoft has launched a $1,000,000 sweepstakes for using its products

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft has seemingly become irate that people seem to love Google's products over its own. As such, it's now giving out $1,000,000 to one lucky winner, plus ten runners-up prizes of $10,000, if you agree to install and use its services. The more you use its products, the more entries you get in the raffle.

As Windows Central puts it:

One of the tasks is to simply install Microsoft Edge, while another is to simply search on Bing every day in a score streak. Setting your default browser and default search engine to Edge and Bing should help you maximize the 200 entries passively, without needing to do any of the additional tasks.

This is all par the course for what Microsoft has been trying throughout 2024. It seems that the company really wants to dislodge people off of Google's products, and will seemingly do anything to get them to make the switch. A few months ago, we saw a case where Bing Wallpaper asked people to sideload an extension onto Chrome. Since then, we've seen Microsoft copying Google Chrome's homework in a possible bid to encourage people to make the swap.