Summary Microsoft has officially launched a native Copilot app for macOS, allowing users to access its AI features without relying on the web version.

To install the Copilot app, your Mac must be updated to macOS 14.0 or newer and powered by an Apple Silicon chip.

The macOS Copilot app includes all the features of the web version, such as answering queries and generating images from text.

I highly doubt you'd need to guess which app I'm referring to when I say "most useless Windows app"—it's Copilot. With Copilot now integrated into all the Microsoft 365 desktop apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, it's obvious Microsoft has made it its life mission to shove Copilot into every corner possible, even if no one asked for it. Unfortunately (or fortunately, if you're somehow a Copilot fan), Microsoft is now pushing the AI assistant even further into macOS with a dedicated app.

Microsoft releases a Copilot app for macOS

Up until now, the Microsoft Copilot app was limited to Windows, iOS, and Android devices. The only way macOS users could access Copilot was through its web version. Well, that changed today. As announced by Microsoft's AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, on X, the company has officially released a native macOS app for Copilot, available for download on the Apple App Store.

The Copilot app on macOS offers everything the web version does, including AI-powered answers to queries, image generation from text prompts, photo editing, background removal, email drafting, and more. The app also supports keyboard shortcuts, such as Option + Space to launch an input box, which is a useful addition.

To install Copilot on macOS, your device must be running macOS 14.0 or later and have an Apple Silicon chip. If you're using an Intel-powered Mac, you'll need to stick with the web version. Mustafa also confirmed that the Copilot app is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada, with plans to expand to more countries soon.