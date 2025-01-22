Earlier this month, Microsoft made one of the most infamous changes to a product name ever. What's happening with Microsoft 365 a great reminder that, many times, companies have no idea what they're doing.

And Microsoft is no stranger to making bad decisions when it comes to its products, and especially in regard to naming them. Over the years, we've seen misfire after misfire when Microsoft tries to touch something that didn't need to be touched, and it just makes everyone ask what the company was thinking. So let's take a look at some of the shining examples of what I'm going to call Microsoft shenanigans.

11 Microsoft Lync to Skype for Business

Not that bad, but what was the point, really?

One of the big rebrands in recent Microsoft history happened when Microsoft acquired Skype back in 2012. Not happy enough with replacing its consumer-focused messaging service (Windows Live Messenger) with Skype, Microsoft thought the brand was so strong that it needed to be used for the business side as well.

And so, Microsoft Lync, the messaging service used for team communication in Microsoft 365, was renamed to Skype for Business (and Lync itself was a successor to Office Communicator). Skype for Business did support messaging regular Skype users, and the brand was so big that maybe it did make some sense at the time, but it was still unnecessary and not that beneficial.

10 Xbox Music to Groove Music

It was just fine

Before Widows 10, Microsoft had been using the Xbox brand for a lot of its media apps, and it kind of made sense making Xbox the entertainment brand for the company. But when Windows 10 rolled around, Microsoft decided that wasn't good enough, for some reason.

Xbox Video was renamed to a simple Movies & TV, and Xbox Music was renamed to Groove Music. This rebranding not only got rid of a familiar brand, but also brought the most generic app logo possible to the service, making it completely bland and uninteresting, and definitely helping it fall into obscurity. Keep in mind, the logo I used above is something Microsoft introduced for Windows 11. In the Windows 10 days, it was all white. Groove Music only lasted a couple of years as an actual service until Microsoft just called it quits and started advertising Spotify instead.

9 Office to Microsoft 365

I could live with this one