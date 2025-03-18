Summary Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Joystick is now widely available for purchase for just $29.99.

The Adaptive Joystick is designed for players with limited mobility, and features seven customizable buttons.

Starting today, the Adaptive Joystick can be ordered exclusively from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft has always aimed to make gaming as accessible as possible, including for its 425 million players with disabilities worldwide. The company has proven this with its dedicated accessibility lineup, which includes the Xbox Adaptive Controller. Today, at the 15th annual Microsoft Ability Summit, the gaming giant announced that the latest addition to the lineup, the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, is now widely available for purchase.

You can get the Xbox Adaptive Joystick today for only $29.99

Microsoft announced the Xbox Adaptive Joystick, a wired singular joystick, in August 2024 after players had long requested an affordable option to use with either the Adaptive Controller or a regular Xbox controller. Designed specifically for players with limited mobility, the Adaptive Joystick was developed through extensive research and first-hand testing with players with disabilities.

As you might expect, the joystick is designed to mimic a typical Xbox controller. It features seven buttons in total—four customizable button inputs on the front, an Xbox thumbstick, and a shoulder and trigger button on the back. All of these buttons can be customized via the Xbox Accessories app.

Image Credit: Xbox

The joystick can be used with just one hand, mounted on a surface, and even operated with "non-hand body parts." It can be plugged directly into a PC or Xbox's USB port or connected to an Xbox Adaptive Controller. When Microsoft first announced the Adaptive Joystick, the company stated the device would be available for purchase in early 2025.

Sticking to its word, Microsoft has made the joystick available exclusively through the Microsoft Store starting today. It can be purchased for $29.99, which is a solid deal considering the Xbox Adaptive Controller costs $99.99. The Xbox Adaptive Joystick is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, and Windows 11.