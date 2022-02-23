Prepare for Spring Cleaning with the New Midea S8+ Robot Vacuum

Are you ready to get started on your spring cleaning? The new Midea S8+ robot vacuum makes it easier than ever to maintain a spotless floor. Your carpets and hard floors can be maintained with an automated cleaning schedule that includes vacuuming and mopping. The self-emptying docking station will collect dust while keeping your vacuum charged and on schedule. Take advantage of all of the most cutting-edge sensors and technologies that are included in this exciting new robot vacuum.

30 Days of Automatic Cleaning with Dust Collection

One of the biggest benefits of the new Midea S8+ is the ability to empty its own dust compartment at the charging station. With this function, you can get up to 30 days of hands-free cleaning before you need to empty the dust bag. Thanks to the new innovative dual-air-duct self-cycle design combined with 19,000Pa of suction power, the dust collection process only takes nine seconds. You’ll be left with a clean robot, free of any residue, ready for its next vacuuming session.

The vacuum bag that is found in the docking station is 2.5L. Using a lockdown system, the dock is able to prevent dust overflow and alert you when it’s time to change the bag.

High-Vibration Mop Leaves your Floors Cleaner

Whether you have carpets or hard floors, the Midea S8+ is designed to detect your surfaces and adjust itself accordingly. Use up to 4000Pa suction power to get the deepest clean possible, even on thick carpets. Equipped with a newly-designed V-shaped floating roller brush, you can remove up to 95% of the dust in your floors.

When it comes to mopping, this is the area where the Midea S8+ is showing the most innovation. While most robot vacuums will simply spray water and wipe your floors, the Midea S8+ will use a vibration feature to actually scrub stubborn stains away. The mop pad will scrub against your floor rapidly at 500 swipes per minute.

Complete Control with Alexa and Google Support

Easily use your robot with voice commands, when you set up your Midea S8+ with your smart home. Using over 30 upgraded sensors, this vacuum can get a full layout of your floors, avoid obstacles, and get into hard-to-reach areas. The 5200mAh battery will allow for long cleaning sessions using the LDS navigation system. All of this can be easily managed through the companion app.

The Midea S8+ is the ultimate robot vacuum cleaning solution. This is a great opportunity to get ahead of your spring cleaning and maintain spotless floors all year long.

