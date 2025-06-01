I wanted a better way to manage my terminal scripts. My choices boiled down to Nushell or PowerShell, and I opted for Nushell — and the shell has made visualizing my system data easier than ever. With its built-in table formatting and data manipulation capabilities, I can more easily monitor processes consuming excessive resources. The structured data approach also helps when debugging my smart home setup by allowing me to parse and analyze logs and configuration files more effectively.

Nushell offers numerous features, but its main strength is its ease of seeing terminal operations' results. That said, it also excels in several other areas that made me fall in love with the application.

Nushell is virtually the same across different platforms

Windows, Mac, or Linux

I work on two separate computers. My MacBook is primarily where I write, while my Windows machine is for gaming and tinkering. Nushell is particularly useful because it appears in pretty much the same way no matter what. That means I can easily use it on both machines without learning a new approach for each. The commands remain the same, and the visuals are also the same. Better yet, Nushell automatically translates path formats, so I don't have to worry about remembering whether to use a forward-slash or a back-slash.

It provides clear error messages

No more trying to decipher what went wrong

Nushell is much more approachable for beginners, but even experienced users will make mistakes. Even something as simple as a typo can throw off a command. Nushell doesn't throw a generic error message, but instead informs the user what went wrong in a clear and easy-to-understand way. Where other applications might simply inform you that a command didn't work, Nushell generally explains what went wrong and how to correct it.

For example, one Nushell command is http get [URL]. It pulls the contents of a given website, but it requires you to enter a full URL. If you leave off the start of the URL and type in only www.xda-developers.com, it will throw an error message that tells you that you entered an incomplete or incorrect URL and visually depicts the different parts of the command and what you need to fix.

As an added visual bonus, commands change colors when they are entered correctly. While typing in HTTP, it will remain a dark blue color until HTTP is fully entered, at which point it turns into a light blue. You can tell at a glance whether or not something is correct.

The integrated help system is out of this world

It's newbie friendly