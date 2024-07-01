Key Takeaways Jupiter mini-ITX board features a RISC-V CPU with 2 TOPS processing power.

We've seen many examples of manufacturers trying to fit AI processing onto the smallest boards possible. Right now, the king is the official Raspberry Pi AI kit that can process an impressive 13 TOPS for its size. Now, someone has released the Jupiter, a mini-ITX board that comes equipped with a RISC-V CPU that can output 2 TOPS, and while it may not break any records anytime soon, it's still an interesting board worth taking a look at.

Milk-V reveals a mini-ITX motherboard with a RISC-V CPU

Image Credit: Milk-V

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, this mini-ITX is sporting a SpacemiT K1 or M1 CPU, which sports 2 TOPS of processing power. These CPUs are powered by eight SpacemiT X60 CPU cores which can run between 1.6 and 2.4 GHz. Milk-V's Jupiter will come with an option of 4GB, 8GB, and 16GB LPDDR4X memory, all of which are soldered on. Fortunately, it has a ton of ports to work with, including two USB 3 Type-A ports, two USB 2 Type-A, one Type-C, a front USB header with two USB 3 and two USB 2 ports, an HDMI port up to 1920x1080 resolution, a headphone and microphone jack, and a PCIe x8 slot. For your internet connection, you can either use the built-in Wi-Fi 6 adapter or the Ethernet port.

The Milk-V Jupiter website claims that the board best works with Ubuntu and Fedora OS, and it supports CASA OS so you can turn the board into a NAS. Plus, the board supports a range of different storage upgrades, from SSDs to MicroSDs. Right now, Milk-V is selling the Jupiter motherboard via three retailers, two of which only ship within China and one Hong Kong-based company that ships worldwide. However, Milk-V does hope to get more international options available in the future. If you can't wait that long, you can preorder the board from Arace Tech for a very agreeable price of $59.90.