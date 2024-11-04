I went to the Adobe Max 2024 conference in hopes of learning about some amazing new features of Adobe products coming out soon — instead, here are the 8 mind-blowing features I learned about within Photoshop, and I was stunned to hear that they’ve all actually been there the whole time. Despite Photoshop's longevity as a top editing program, I was surprised to learn about these features. None of these features even include AI, so if you prefer a more traditional Photoshop workflow, these tips are for you.

8 The “Ps” button opens documents more quickly

Work smarter and faster, not harder

Usually, when I open a Photoshop document, I fiddle around in the menus, setting document sizes, color profiles, or other variations of settings. Had I known that clicking the Photoshop logo — the blue “Ps” in the top left corner of the home screen — would open my documents without all the fuss, I could’ve saved myself countless hours of time over the years.

While you still need to create the document size, you might just want to drag and open an existing document in Photoshop. By pressing the Ps button, you can open the app without needing to open a file in the same motion.

7 Set a background color adjustment rather than color layer

Provides speedier, more efficient results

Typically, to set a background in Photoshop, I might draw a colored rectangle or just use the Fill Tool set to my ideal color. This adds pixels to my document, making it heavier and ever-so-slightly slower to function.

Instead, to set a background, you should use the background tool found within the Layers panel. Select the Create new fill or adjustment layer icon (which looks like a half circle) at the bottom of the Layers panel and choose Solid Color.

From there, pick your ideal background color, and it will appear. But it’s actually only set as a layer mask which is non-destructive and easy to edit without affecting pixels.

6 Customize your toolbar

Default settings aren’t always best for you

Admittedly, I did know this top tip — I just didn’t realize how useful it could be to put it into practice. Your Photoshop workflow (and other Adobe software, for that matter) should cater to your requirements. Keeping default tools and toolbars on display makes your workflow less streamlined and even slower in some cases.

If you don’t use certain tools, you can hide them away. You can also remove any symbols, brushes, pattern swatches, and other Adobe-provided elements that simply just take up space. Let your machine run more efficiently.

Go to Window > Workspace to customize the toolbars you see. You can also go to Edit > Toolbar to customize the tools that appear by default on your tool panel. Anything in the Extra Tools panel can be found by selecting the ... icon in the toolbar — they're still there, just hidden away for ease.

5 Add a banana icon (or mocha coffee cups)

Who says your workspace can't be fun?

You may have seen this little golden icon on the Photoshop panels of various creators and educators. If you're wondering whether the banana icon serves a function, then the answer is no (except, yes, that function is fun). But why not add something a little different to your interface, if it brings a smile to your day?

To add a banana icon to your toolbar, go to Edit > Toolbar. With the popup window open, hold down your Shift key while selecting the Done button in the popup — the popup will clear and your banana will appear. It’s just a cute banana (but it does visually replace the Artboard icon, which appears when selected).

Thirsty too? If you want coffee to go with your light snack, go to Settings or Preferences > Interface. For Mac users, hit Ctrl + Option + Cmd + Shift — basically all the keys you can hold at one time — while selecting one of the Color Theme swatches and enjoy your choice of coffee color themes.

There are other Easter eggs too, such as the Layer Monkey and Toast — but I'll leave those for you to figure out on your own time.

4 Remove layer bounds for better layer visualization

See the artwork within the layer, not the layer surrounding the artwork