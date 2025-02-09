Mind mapping is a visual technique that involves creating diagrams to represent ideas, tasks, or concepts branching out from a central theme. It’s also why I quickly became comfortable with the node-based AI software ComfyUI. The ability to visually organize information hierarchically has proven helpful in business and my personal life.

Mind mapping is particularly beneficial for people with ADHD because it aligns with how their brains naturally process information—visually, non-linearly, and dynamically. I experimented with several mind mapping apps before settling on the one that worked best for me, and I’ll share my thoughts on each.

Different Styles of Mind Maps

Mind maps come in several primary styles, each serving different purposes.

Spider Diagram: The most common type, featuring a central idea with related subtopics radiating outward. This is my go-to for most mind mapping.

The most common type, featuring a central idea with related subtopics radiating outward. This is my go-to for most mind mapping. Flowchart: I use this more often in business to present processes or sequences in a linear progression—great for breaking down proposed operational changes or project management timelines for clients.

I use this more often in business to present processes or sequences in a linear progression—great for breaking down proposed operational changes or project management timelines for clients. Concept Map: More complex, showing relationships between concepts in various patterns, often with cross-links between nodes. I find these most useful for managing multiple projects with interdependencies.

Some people benefit greatly from laying out concepts visually. While I can work equally well with text-based and visual conceptual design, I often find storyboarding or mind mapping more effective for brainstorming and initial project development. Your preferred method will depend on your thinking style, so let’s explore some options and see what might work best for you.

7 Mindly

A non-traditional mind mapping tool with a minimal interface