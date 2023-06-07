After months of beta testing, it's finally official. Minecraft has launched on Chromebooks. More specifically, it's the Bedrock Edition of the game that you'll be able to play on ChromeOS as an Android app and download from the Google Play Store. This will also get you the latest features and the Minecraft Marketplace and access to Realms.

There are also many ways you can buy Minecraft on Chromebook, but it's not free. First up, if you already own Minecraft for Android, and you’re logged in to the same Google account on Chromebook, you can get Minecraft for Chromebook today at a discounted price of $13. You also can buy the Chromebook and Android bundle for $20. Previous worlds won't transfer to the game, and previous purchases of Minecraft won't transfer over to Chromebook. You'll also need a Microsoft Account to access the game.

If you're wondering, Minecraft on Chromebooks does indeed support cross-play with other editions of the game on Android, Xbox, and even Windows and Nintendo Switch. To play, though, you'll have to meet recommended device specifications, which aren't too demanding. Your Chromebook has to be running ChromeOS 111, have at least 4GB RAM, 1GB of free storage, and have at least an Intel Celeron N4500, Intel i3-7130U, Mediatek MT8183, Qualcomm SC7180, AMD Ryzen 3 3250C or better processor under the hood. That basically covers all Chromebooks launched in the last three years, both budget, mid-range, and high-end.

Now that Minecraft has launched on ChromeOS, there's now one more way for you to game on Chromebooks. You already could enjoy Steam titles (in beta), and services like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna. There's even special hardware for it like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE which has features like an RGB keyboard, and a superfast 120Hz 16-inch screen.