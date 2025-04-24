Building out a homelab is a fun — if somewhat time-consuming — process, but you'll probably need some new hardware to get started. Unless you already have a PC around you want to use for it, your best bet for starting a home lab is buying a mini PC. These computers are tiny, power-efficient, and more than powerful enough for most of the use cases you'll have with a device like this, so why not embrace it?

However, if you're buying a mini PC specifically for a homelab, there are some mistakes you'll want to avoid in your decision-making. Here are a few common things you may misjudge when picking the centerpiece of your home lab, and why it's important to avoid them.

4 Overspending on specs

Some mini PCs are powerful but you don't need all that