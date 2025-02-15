Gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X are extremely popular among the younger generation due to their affordability. However, as someone who has bought every major PlayStation console since the PS One, I'd argue that a mini PC with decent specs is a better investment, especially if you can afford it.

Right now, I own a high-end gaming PC and a PlayStation 5, but I rarely even use the latter; the last time I booted it was to play Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in 2023, since that was a console exclusive at launch. I've used my desktop PC for every other game since then. If you're a console gamer, a mini PC is a fantastic way to transition into PC gaming. Let me explain why.

5 Mini PCs are tiny

They're smaller than your console

Unlike traditional PCs that take up so much space on a desk, mini PCs are typically smaller than modern consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. In fact, they're comparable in size to a Mac mini. You can hook it up to your TV and use it as an entertainment center or connect it to a monitor for the standard desktop experience.

Despite the fact they're so compact, mini PCs typically pack hardware that is similar to that of laptops. You don't have to worry about their performance being compromised by size. In fact, the small size is quite an asset, as they're so portable that you can put one in your backpack and travel with it. That way, you'll be able to connect it to a TV in your hotel room and play games when you're on vacation. I don't think a PS5 or an Xbox Series X would actually fit inside my backpack.

4 Free online multiplayer

Why pay a monthly fee to play online?

There's no doubt that gaming consoles are generally more affordable, but the subscription costs for you to play online add up in the long run. For instance, PlayStation Plus Essential and Xbox Game Pass Core, which unlock online multiplayer on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, cost $9.99 monthly. Unless you opt to save money with the annual plan, this adds up to roughly $120 in a single year. Sure, you could say you don't have to pay to play some popular free-to-play games online, like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, etc., but my point still stands.

With a mini PC or pretty much any PC in general, you don't have to pay at all to play online, except for a few MMO games like World of Warcraft, which can require a subscription to play characters above level 20. So, while a mini PC might seem like a more expensive purchase at first, the subscription fees you save over three or four years will make your investment worthwhile.

3 Incredibly versatile

You can do more than just game with it

Gaming consoles are purely for playing games, and while you can use them to watch TV shows on Netflix or Disney+ and stream music using Spotify or Apple Music, their versatility is pretty limited to media consumption. For instance, the PS5 doesn't even have a dedicated web browser. On the other hand, a mini PC is a computer, after all, and you can do pretty much anything with it — even install a second operating system like Linux if you want to. You can browse the internet, check emails, access your work documents, code, and more.

More importantly, you can run multiple apps simultaneously on a mini PC. For instance, you can play your favorite game while watching a YouTube video or reading an interesting article on XDA with your Discord chat open all at once. At the end of the day, a gaming console is an entertainment device, whereas a mini PC is suitable for work, school, and personal use. Would you rather have a device that does one thing, or get something that adapts to your various needs?