We are nearing 2025, and the choice of dedicated gaming devices is only growing. It's no longer just about gaming PCs, laptops, and consoles. PC gaming handhelds and, more recently, mini PCs have grown rapidly in popularity. In the last few years, the number of mini PCs aimed squarely at gaming has increased tremendously, and seeing the hardware that some of these models are packed with, you would be tempted to give them a second look.

While a desktop gaming PC still offers the best gaming experience possible, a mini PC provides an enticing combination of features that could make it the ideal gaming device for many people, depending on preferred games, hardware preferences, and budget. Mini PCs can easily become the best dual-purpose, gaming-and-work machine for those working from home who are looking for a highly compact, capable, and upgradable gaming device. If the reasons below feel applicable to you, they make a compelling case for choosing a mini PC.

5 You don't love the size of a desktop

The trade-off could be worth it for many gamers

Desktop PCs might be the undisputed champions of high-performance gaming, but they still demand generous desk space, which is often too much for single-desk setups. Keeping the PC tower on the floor isn't always an option, considering the limited length of cables and the fact that some people work with standing desks. So, what are you to do if you want a space-saving computer with all the capabilities and connectivity options available on your enormous desktop PC?

A modern mini PC jumps out as an easy answer. Provided your work doesn't require the power of the most high-end CPUs and GPUs on the market, a mini PC is more than enough for the majority of WFH professionals. It takes a fraction of the space of a desktop PC, and can provide mostly the same performance. For gaming, many mini PCs can easily handle 1080p gaming in most titles, as long as you use optimized settings.

Some of the best mini PCs are powered by AMD's impressive APUs, offering a potent blend of graphical prowess and workstation grunt. Of course, you won't be beating any framerate records or climbing Cinebench charts, but if all you need is a Windows equivalent of the Mac Mini to power your work and occasional gaming sessions, you really don't need anything more than a mini PC.

4 You're only interested in lightweight titles and emulation

Why look elsewhere when a mini PC is all you need?

Mini PCs can play many demanding titles at lower settings and resolutions, but what if you aren't even interested in those titles? I often see PC gamers complaining about the state of the gaming industry and how they are almost always disappointed with how every major release seems to turn out. Many of them have, hence, gravitated towards lightweight games, excellent indie titles, old classics, and casual games they can relax with.

Mini PCs can naturally crush such games with ease, and since most of them are Windows-based, they can play almost anything you want. Maybe you want a device that you can easily disconnect from your work setup and move to your TV for when you want to take a gaming break at the end of a long day. Maybe you simply want a retro console built for emulation to relive your favorite titles from your childhood. A mini PC can easily handle both of these requirements, making it a highly versatile machine.

3 You don't want to spend too much

Get gaming at a fraction of the price of desktops