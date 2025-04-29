I’ve been a member of the home lab faction for a while now, and have tested numerous server operating systems using my device collection. Having tried several permutations and combinations, my dual-Xeon Proxmox server has remained the centerpiece of my experimentation lab. While its energy consumption leaves a lot to be desired, it’s capable of running everything from NAS distros, firewall setups, and self-hosted app stacks to virtual machines that can handle demanding games.

That said, I would be lying if I said I don’t use other devices in my setup. Take mini PCs, for instance. They’re versatile enough to serve as the linchpin of many projects, consume a fraction of my precious server’s electricity, and are so small that I can place them anywhere in my rat’s nest of a home lab. Plus, they’re free from the low performance and Arm-based of typical SBCs, making them more useful than their pint-sized counterparts for certain advanced workloads.

A mini PC works well as a Proxmox Backup Server host

The more SATA and NVMe ports, the better